Preventive maintenance is gaining momentum among homeowners: here’s what’s driving it

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Preventive maintenance is gaining momentum with homeowners because there are cost savings through early problem detection and increased home efficiency and performance. They also benefit from the extended lifespan of home systems and features, and there’s growing access to maintenance tools and services.

Investopedia says that homeowners should set aside at least 1% of their home’s value as a maintenance fund each year. This may not sound like a lot, but it can amount to thousands of dollars every year.

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Neglecting home maintenance can be a costly mistake, though. Preventive maintenance is trending with homeowners, especially when you consider its benefits.

Cost Savings Through Early Problem Detection

One of the most effective home improvement strategies is to catch issues before they become huge ones. Homeowners are becoming more aware of how small problems can quickly escalate into expensive repairs.

Addressing minor concerns can prevent major structural damage or system failures later, such as:

Small roof leak

Clogged HVAC filter

Hairline crack in the foundation

Homeowners are now budgeting for routine upkeep and can spread expenses more predictably over time rather than face unexpected, high-cost emergencies. Being proactive can not only protect the home’s value, but it can also reduce the financial stress associated with sudden repairs.

Is There Increased Home Efficiency and Performance?

There’s an uptick in homeowner maintenance trends because they have a positive impact on overall home efficiency. Regular servicing of the following systems ensures that everything operates at peak performance:

Heating

Cooling

Plumbing

Insulation

For example, a roofing contractor in Springfield, PA can suggest repairs or replacements for better energy efficiency. Homeowners can also:

Seal gaps

Clean gutters

Check windows and doors

Preventive maintenance can help homeowners reduce utility bills and minimize their environmental footprint. They benefit from a more comfortable living environment while also cutting down on unnecessary energy consumption.

Extended Lifespan of Home Systems and Features

Another major factor driving preventive maintenance is that it helps extend the life of critical home components. You can consider it a type of cost-effective home care, as routine inspections and upkeep can add years to your systems’ functional lifespans. These services include:

Flushing water heaters

Servicing HVAC units

Maintaining exterior surfaces

Regular care can preserve both the structural integrity and aesthetic appeal of their property.

Is There Growing Access to Maintenance Tools and Services?

Preventive maintenance is more accessible than ever with the rise of:

Digital tools

Home maintenance apps

Subscription-based service plans

These property care solutions allow homeowners to do the following with just a few clicks:

Set reminders

Track service histories

Schedule professional inspections

There are also bundled maintenance packages that simplify the process.

Maintenance is also more accessible since there are many online tutorials and resources. This empowers them to handle basic maintenance themselves, and it removes much of the guesswork and inconvenience that once discouraged regular upkeep.

Preventive Maintenance Is Important for All Properties

It’s tempting to save your money and energy by ignoring preventive maintenance, but it’s a necessary step to avoid large issues and prolong the lifespan of your systems. The good news is that home maintenance is much more accessible than it was in the past, so it shouldn’t be hard to take care of your home.

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