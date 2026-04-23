Brian McKnight Files Lawsuit Over Relationship With Late Son

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

R&B singer Brian McKnight has launched a legal battle against multiple individuals, accusing them of spreading false and damaging claims about his relationship with his late son.

McKnight filed a lawsuit targeting his ex-wife Julie McKnight, his son Brian McKnight Jr., media personality Marc Lamont Hill, and blogger Tasha K. He also named the New York Post in the complaint. The singer alleges that the group coordinated a campaign to harm his reputation and profit from what he describes as false narratives.

At the center of the lawsuit, McKnight challenges claims that he abandoned his children and refused to tell his son, Niko, that he loved him before his death. He calls those accusations “shockingly dishonest” and insists that people deliberately created and amplified the story across media platforms.

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McKnight argues that the allegations spread widely through interviews, social media, and online commentary, which intensified public scrutiny and damaged both his personal life and professional standing. He claims the situation has strained family relationships and disrupted business opportunities tied to his decades-long music career.

The lawsuit also includes separate accusations against Tasha K, whom McKnight claims shared additional false statements online, including allegations involving infidelity and illegal conduct. He says those claims further harmed his image and credibility.

McKnight states that the ongoing attacks left him with no choice but to take legal action. He seeks monetary damages, although court documents do not specify an amount.

The case marks the latest chapter in a highly public family dispute that has unfolded across interviews and digital platforms. As the lawsuit moves forward, the legal fight could determine whether the claims at the center of the controversy meet the legal threshold for defamation.