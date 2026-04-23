Penn Relays Returns For 130th Year

Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

The 130th running of the Penn Relays has returned to Franklin Field, drawing thousands of athletes and spectators for one of the nation’s most historic track and field events.

Organizers have scheduled the three-day competition from April 23 through April 25, 2026, continuing a tradition that dates back more than a century. Athletes from high schools, colleges, professional teams, and Special Olympics programs have traveled from across the country and around the world to compete on the same stage.

Event organizers have built a full slate of races and field competitions across each day. Thursday and Friday events begin at 9 a.m., while Saturday competition starts earlier at 7 a.m. to accommodate a packed championship schedule. The meet opens with high school girls’ 4×800-meter relay heats, while additional relay races and field events follow throughout the day. Officials have also scheduled competitions in discus, shot put, long jump, high jump, and javelin during the opening sessions.

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Saturday’s events, which organizers have branded as a special celebration day, include 5K racewalks and collegiate championship races that often draw the largest crowds. The event’s scale remains massive, with more than 15,000 athletes and over 100,000 spectators expected to attend throughout the weekend.

Fans can purchase tickets online or at multiple on-site locations around Franklin Field, including box offices near the stadium entrances and nearby athletic facilities. Officials have also enforced a strict bag policy, limiting entry to small bags and essential items to ensure safety and smooth entry for attendees.

As competition unfolds, the Penn Relays once again highlights Philadelphia’s role as a global hub for track and field, bringing together elite talent, rising stars, and passionate fans under one historic venue.