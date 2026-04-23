Dr. Stephen Spencer talks Early Detection of Parkinson’s Disease with Muthaknows

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Dr. Stephen Spencer talks Early Dectection of Parkinson’s Disease with Muthaknows

Parkinson’s disease affects millions, yet so many still don’t understand the signs or impact.

Muthaknows sits down with Dr. Stephen Spencer to break down what it is, early warning signs, and how to support loved ones.

This is more than awareness—it’s information that can change lives.

Check out the full interview below!