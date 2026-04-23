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Second Philly man pleads guilty in Brinks truck robberies

Published on April 23, 2026
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A Brinks armored truck parked in front of Walgreens.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Dante Shackleford, a Philadelphia resident, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a series of robberies and attempted robberies targeting Brinks armored trucks. This marks the second guilty plea in connection with the case.

The charges stem from a string of incidents where armed individuals targeted the trucks, posing significant risks to public safety. Authorities have been working to dismantle the operation and hold those involved accountable.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts to address organized crime and ensure the safety of armored transport services in the region.

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