Philly Named the ‘Cheapest City in America for First Dates’ According to Study

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Philadelphia has been named the most affordable city in the U.S. for first dates, according to a new study by Mandoe Media. The study analyzed restaurant prices across 22 major cities and found that a typical first date in Philly costs just $76, significantly lower than the national average.

Key factors contributing to Philadelphia’s affordability include low prices for cocktails, averaging $7.29, and budget-friendly main courses. In comparison, a similar date in New York City costs $122, saving Philly daters about $46 per outing.

This affordability is especially impactful in the era of frequent dating, with apps making weekly first dates more common. For singles, living in Philadelphia could mean saving over $2,400 annually compared to pricier cities like New York.

Philadelphia’s ranking as the cheapest city for dating highlights its strong food scene and accessibility, making it an ideal place for romantic and spontaneous connections without breaking the bank.