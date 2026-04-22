V.J. Edgecombe Makes History in Sixers Game 2 Comeback Win

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics with a 111-97 victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, tying the series at 1-1. Rookie VJ Edgecombe delivered a historic performance, scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA postseason history to achieve such a feat. Despite playing through pain after a hard fall, Edgecombe’s composure and dominance were pivotal.

Tyrese Maxey added 29 points, including back-to-back clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. The 76ers, who struggled in Game 1, turned the tables by shooting 19-for-39 from beyond the arc, with Edgecombe and Maxey combining for 11 three-pointers.

Philadelphia’s resilience was evident as they overcame a 16-0 first-quarter run by Boston and a late Celtics push that cut the lead to two points. The Celtics, led by Jaylen Brown’s 36 points and Jayson Tatum’s near triple-double, struggled from three-point range, shooting just 13-for-50.

With the series now tied, the 76ers return to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday, hoping to build on this momentum. Joel Embiid, recovering from an appendectomy, has begun a strength and conditioning program and could be a factor as the series progresses.