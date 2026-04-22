Gunmen Steal $1.8 Million in Brinks Truck Robbery in Northeast Philly

Source: Siri Stafford / Getty

Two armed men carried out a bold daytime robbery of an armored truck in Northeast Philadelphia, taking an estimated $1.8 million and prompting a federal investigation, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue in the city’s Tacony section. Investigators said the suspects approached a Brinks truck while it serviced a nearby financial business and quickly executed the heist.

Authorities said both men carried assault-style rifles and wore masks during the robbery. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the suspects confronted the armored truck crew and fled within moments.

“They argued, and then the car just took off,” one witness told reporters, describing how quickly the incident unfolded.

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Investigators said the suspects escaped in a blue vehicle, later identified as an Acura SUV. Police located that vehicle a short time later near Front Street and Fairmount Avenue in Northern Liberties, where officers towed it for further examination.

Despite the heavy weaponry used in the robbery, no injuries were reported. Authorities secured the scene and interviewed witnesses in the busy commercial corridor, which remained active during the morning incident.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that no arrests have been made. The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation as detectives work to identify the suspects and determine whether the robbery connects to a series of similar armored truck heists in the Philadelphia region.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about organized, high-value robberies targeting armored vehicles. Officials continue to urge anyone with information to come forward as investigators pursue leads in what they describe as a calculated and highly coordinated crime.