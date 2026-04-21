Sophie Cunningham Clears Air on Indiana Fever Contract

Sean D. Elliot

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is returning to the team on a one-year, $665,000 contract, the team announced earlier this month.

Rumors said Cunningham wasn’t happy with her short-term deal, but she clarified how she felt.

“I’m gonna shut this down right now,” Cunningham said on social media Monday night. “I’m not mad about the money. I just wanted more years because I love it here. I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!!”

Expanding on those sentiments on Tuesday, she spoke in a news conference, regarding her commitment to the team and her desire for a multi-year deal that provides the longevity she craves.

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“I just wanted to be somewhere for more than a year,” she said. “I’m almost 30 years old. I want to have a home. I want to kind of get established in a place like Indiana. We had such a great time, and when you find a group of girls who really make you fall in love with basketball again and you enjoy it, you enjoy it not only on the court but off the court.”

Cunningham also spoke highly of the core group, mentioning Fever stars like Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston. She also highlighted how the new additions, like Monique Billings and Raven Johnson, have already built strong chemistry with the veterans.

“I just think you have a lot of greatness,” Cunningham said. “You have Kelsey Mitchell, you have Caitlin, you have AB. Then, you have other people who really know how to let the stars be stars; everyone else is in their lane, and they do their role really well. I think you’re adding in a lot of good people, and then you have Raven Johnson who is a great rookie. I’ve absolutely loved playing with her. Her vibe and her chemistry that we created so far has been pretty elite at a very short span of time.”

The Indiana Fever begins their preseason on Saturday when they travel to Barclays Center to take on the New York Liberty. The game tips off at 3 p.m. The Fever then starts their regular season on May 9 when they host the Dallas Wings. That game tips off at 1 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Sophie Cunningham Clears Air on Indiana Fever Contract was originally published on wibc.com