Gov. Josh Shapiro urges for legalization of recreational marijuana

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Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is making a strong push to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana, urging state lawmakers to bring the Commonwealth in line with its neighbors. This move is about more than just changing a law; it is a significant step toward economic growth, public health, and vital social justice reform that directly impacts our neighborhoods.

Right now, Pennsylvania allows medical marijuana, but recreational use remains illegal. Meanwhile, neighboring states like New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Ohio have already legalized adult use. Shapiro argues that Pennsylvania is losing out on millions in tax revenue while continuing to penalize individuals for actions that are perfectly legal just across the state line.

“Pennsylvanians who want to buy recreational marijuana are already driving across the border to one of our neighboring states who’ve legalized it.” Shapiro wrote on X.

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“That’s hundreds of millions in revenue going out of state instead of being spent here in Pennsylvania. It’s time for us to finally catch up — and for the legislature to send a bill to my desk and get this done.”

Legalizing recreational marijuana presents a massive economic opportunity. Estimates suggest that a regulated adult-use market could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for Pennsylvania each year

Shapiro’s push for legalization also features the advocation for the automatic expungement of non-violent marijuana convictions.

For decades, the criminalization of marijuana has disproportionately affected Black communities. Arrest rates for marijuana possession have historically been much higher for Black Pennsylvanians compared to white residents, despite similar usage rates.

While many lawmakers recognize the economic and social benefits, others express concerns about road safety and regulatory frameworks.

As the debate continues in Harrisburg, Shapiro is working to bridge this gap, pointing to the successful rollout of recreational markets in neighboring states as a blueprint for Pennsylvania.