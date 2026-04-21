Skeleton remains found in Philadelphia woods near Wissahickon Creek

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Philadelphia police are investigating the discovery of human remains found Monday evening in a wooded area near Wissahickon Creek. The remains, identified as those of an adult, were located around 6:41 p.m. near the intersection of Wissahickon Creek and Germantown Avenue.

Due to the condition of the remains, authorities have not yet determined the individual’s race or gender. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 215-686-TIPS as they work to uncover more details about the case.