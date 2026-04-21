Pennsylvania court overturns limits on Medicaid coverage for abortions

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In a landmark decision, a Pennsylvania court has ruled that the state’s constitution guarantees the right to abortion, overturning a decades-old law that prohibited the use of Medicaid funds for abortion services. The ruling, delivered by a divided seven-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court, marks a significant victory for Planned Parenthood and other reproductive rights advocates.

The case, originally filed in 2019, gained heightened importance after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending federal abortion protections. This decision makes Pennsylvania one of the few states where abortion rights are explicitly protected under the state constitution.

The court’s majority opinion emphasized the constitutional right to reproductive autonomy, stating that the Medicaid funding ban violated equal protection rights for low-income women. The ruling could still be appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Governor Josh Shapiro praised the decision, stating, “A woman’s ability to access reproductive care should never be determined by her income.” However, opponents, including the Pennsylvania Family Institute, criticized the ruling, arguing it forces taxpayers to fund abortions against their beliefs.

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania up to 23 weeks of pregnancy, and this decision further solidifies access for those relying on Medicaid.