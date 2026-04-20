Jacen Bowman talks Philly Black Pride Week 2026

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Jacen Bowman is an activist, entrepreneur, and community leader dedicated to uplifting Black LGBTQIA+ voices in Philadelphia and beyond. Rooted in a deep commitment to self-love and authenticity, his work centers on visibility, advocacy, and creating spaces where marginalized communities feel seen and supported.

Bowman has built an internationally recognized beauty brand, earning Philadelphia Magazine’s Best Makeup Artist in 2021 and establishing himself as a trusted authority in cosmetology. Beyond beauty, his impact extends into grassroots organizing and cultural leadership.

Currently serving as President of Philadelphia Black Pride, Bowman leads efforts to provide year-round resources, representation, and programming for LGBTQIA+ community and beyond. Today, Philadelphia Black Pride continues to be a vital force in advancing the cultural, social, and health needs of LGBTQ people of color in Philadelphia and, fostering community engagement, empowerment, and visibility through its wide-ranging programs and events.

His advocacy has evolved into a powerful platform that bridges community, culture, and change, from local celebrations like Philly Black Pride. Join the celebration kicking off Monday, April 20th. Get more details at phillyblackpride.org

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