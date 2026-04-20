Rihanna Launches New Fenty Hair Oil “The Flashy One”

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Global superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna has expanded her beauty empire once again, introducing a new product under her Fenty Hair line: “The Flashy One” hair oil.

Rihanna unveiled the product through social media, where she showcased its sleek packaging and highlighted its promise to deliver shine, hydration, and strength for a wide range of hair types. The launch builds on the momentum of Fenty Beauty and its growing influence in the global beauty industry.

“The Flashy One” targets consumers who want a lightweight oil that enhances natural texture without weighing hair down. According to the brand, the formula blends nourishing ingredients designed to protect against damage while adding a glossy finish. Rihanna emphasized versatility, noting that users can apply the oil to curls, straight styles, and protective looks.

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Fans quickly responded to the announcement online, with many expressing excitement about the expansion of the Fenty Hair line. Beauty enthusiasts have followed Rihanna’s ventures closely, often praising her commitment to inclusivity and innovation. Her previous launches have consistently addressed gaps in the market, particularly for people with diverse hair textures and tones.

Rihanna has continued to balance her music legacy with her business ventures, building a portfolio that spans cosmetics, skincare, and now haircare. Industry analysts view her latest release as another strategic move that strengthens her position in a competitive market.

With “The Flashy One,” Rihanna continues to shape trends and influence consumer preferences. The product reflects her hands-on approach to branding and her focus on creating accessible, high-performance beauty solutions.

As Fenty Hair grows, Rihanna shows no signs of slowing down, signaling that more innovations could follow as she continues to expand her reach across the beauty landscape.