Obamas’ Higher Ground Leaves Netflix to Go Independent

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Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have decided to take their media company, Higher Ground Productions, in a new direction, ending an era defined by its exclusive partnership with Netflix and embracing a broader, independent future.

After nearly eight years of collaboration, Higher Ground will transition away from its first-look deal with Netflix once the current agreement expires later this year. The company launched in 2018 with a mission to tell impactful stories across film, television, and audio, and it quickly built a strong presence in Hollywood through its work with the streaming giant.

Barack Obama confirmed the shift during a public appearance in Philadelphia, explaining that the company wants the flexibility to partner with multiple studios rather than remain tied to a single platform. He emphasized that Higher Ground aims to expand its reach while continuing to focus on storytelling rooted in shared values and cultural reflection.

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Despite the transition, the company does not plan to cut ties with Netflix completely. Higher Ground will continue working on existing projects with the platform while also developing new content with a range of partners, including major studios and networks such as HBO, Apple, and Amazon.

During its time with Netflix, Higher Ground produced a wide array of projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” and several acclaimed films and series. The company earned multiple awards and nominations, solidifying its reputation as a significant player in the entertainment industry.

Now, with independence in sight, the Obamas’ company plans to broaden its creative opportunities and adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape. The move signals a strategic evolution, positioning Higher Ground to collaborate widely while continuing to deliver stories that resonate with global audiences.