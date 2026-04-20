Pusha T Welcomes Newborn Son

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Rapper Pusha T has welcomed a new chapter in his personal life with the birth of his newborn son, expanding his growing family and sharing the milestone with fans.

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, announced the news alongside his wife, Virginia Williams, expressing excitement and gratitude as they embrace life with their second child. The couple already shares a son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, and they often highlight family moments on social media, offering glimpses into their lives beyond music.

The artist has built a reputation for sharp lyricism and a focused public persona, yet he has increasingly shown a more personal side in recent years. Fatherhood has played a central role in that shift. In interviews, Pusha T has spoken about how parenting shapes his perspective, influences his priorities, and inspires his creative work.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans and fellow artists quickly responded to the announcement with an outpouring of congratulations. Many supporters praised the rapper for balancing a high-profile music career with a strong commitment to family life. The news also sparked conversations about how artists navigate fame while maintaining privacy around their children.

Pusha T continues to lead a successful career in hip-hop, both as a solo artist and as a key figure in the industry. Despite ongoing projects and public appearances, he has made it clear that family remains at the center of his world.

With the arrival of his newborn son, Pusha T steps further into that role. He and his wife now begin a new phase filled with late nights, early mornings, and the evolving joys of raising two children.