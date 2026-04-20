Philadelphia Ends Warning Period for School Zone Speed Cameras

Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

Philadelphia officials have ended a warning period for school-zone speed cameras and now issue fines to drivers who exceed posted limits, marking a shift toward stricter traffic enforcement near several schools.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority launched the camera program earlier this year at five schools identified as high-risk areas for crashes and pedestrian injuries. Officials installed the cameras in February and gave drivers a 60-day grace period that ended Monday. During that time, violators received warnings instead of penalties.

Now, drivers who speed through these zones during designated hours face tickets starting at $100. Authorities activate the cameras only when school-zone flashers operate, typically during arrival and dismissal times. Officials say violations will not add points to a driver’s license, but they expect the fines to deter dangerous behavior.

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City leaders emphasize safety as the program’s primary goal. Data shows frequent crashes and pedestrian incidents near the selected schools, which include Stetson Middle School, Sayre High School, and others across Philadelphia. Lawmakers and transportation officials argue that reducing vehicle speeds will lower the risk of serious injuries, especially for children walking to and from school.

Officials also point to past success with automated enforcement on major roads like Roosevelt Boulevard, where similar cameras reduced speeding and crashes. They hope to replicate those results in school zones, where vulnerable pedestrians face higher risks.

Some residents support the initiative and say they have already noticed drivers slowing down. Others question how the city will use revenue generated from fines and call for transparency.

Despite mixed reactions, city officials maintain that the program focuses on saving lives. They plan to monitor results closely and may expand or adjust camera locations based on safety data and community feedback.