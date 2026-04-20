Several in Philly area Walmarts to receive remodels this year,

Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Walmart has announced plans to remodel dozens of stores across Pennsylvania, including several in the Philadelphia area, as part of a $518 million investment over the past five years. The upgrades aim to enhance both in-store and online shopping experiences, expand health food options, and introduce more affordable, trendy items.

The remodeled stores will feature updated pharmacies offering vaccines and clinical services, as well as Vision Centers providing free cleanings and adjustments. Eight local stores are set for upgrades, including locations in Berks, Montgomery, Bucks, and Northampton counties.

Highlighted stores include:

Berks County : Reading (Perkiomen Avenue and Allentown Pike), Wyomissing (Berkshire Boulevard)

: Reading (Perkiomen Avenue and Allentown Pike), Wyomissing (Berkshire Boulevard) Bucks County : Warminster (E. Street Road)

: Warminster (E. Street Road) Montgomery County : Harleysville (Main Street), Hatfield (Bethlehem Pike), Wyncote (Easton Road)

: Harleysville (Main Street), Hatfield (Bethlehem Pike), Wyncote (Easton Road) Northampton County: Bethlehem (Linden Street)

This initiative reflects Walmart’s commitment to improving customer experiences and supporting local communities.