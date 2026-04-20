Drivers will now be fined for speeding in these five Philadelphia school zones

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Philadelphia drivers should take note: the warning period for speed cameras in five school zones has ended, and fines are now being issued. The cameras are active at the following locations:

Sayre High School and School of the Future in West Philadelphia

Stetson Middle School, KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School, and Widener Memorial School in North Philadelphia

These cameras aim to enhance safety by deterring speeding in school zones. Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will face monetary penalties, reinforcing the city’s commitment to protecting students and pedestrians.