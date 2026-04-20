Drivers will now be fined for speeding in these 5 Philly school zones
Drivers will now be fined for speeding in these five Philadelphia school zones
Philadelphia drivers should take note: the warning period for speed cameras in five school zones has ended, and fines are now being issued. The cameras are active at the following locations:
- Sayre High School and School of the Future in West Philadelphia
- Stetson Middle School, KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School, and Widener Memorial School in North Philadelphia
These cameras aim to enhance safety by deterring speeding in school zones. Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will face monetary penalties, reinforcing the city’s commitment to protecting students and pedestrians.
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