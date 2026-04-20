Listen Live
Close
Local

Drivers will now be fined for speeding in these 5 Philly school zones

Drivers will now be fined for speeding in these five Philadelphia school zones

Published on April 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Speed Cameras
Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Philadelphia drivers should take note: the warning period for speed cameras in five school zones has ended, and fines are now being issued. The cameras are active at the following locations:

  • Sayre High School and School of the Future in West Philadelphia
  • Stetson Middle School, KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School, and Widener Memorial School in North Philadelphia

These cameras aim to enhance safety by deterring speeding in school zones. Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit will face monetary penalties, reinforcing the city’s commitment to protecting students and pedestrians.

Related Tags

philly crime

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close