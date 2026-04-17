Erica Campbell Faces Backlash Over Vow Renewal Timing

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Gospel star Erica Campbell has sparked online backlash after sharing plans for a vow renewal ceremony, a move critics say came at the wrong time as her sister Tina Campbell faces a very public divorce.

Erica Campbell recently revealed that she and her husband plan to celebrate 25 years of marriage with a vow renewal. She shared the announcement on social media, highlighting love, commitment, and gratitude for their relationship milestone. However, the post quickly drew criticism from fans who viewed the timing as insensitive.

The backlash intensified because the announcement arrived just days after news broke that Tina Campbell’s husband, Glendon ‘Teddy’ Campbell, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Court filings show the couple has lived separately since 2024 and now plans to formally end their relationship, which once stood as a public example of faith and reconciliation.

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Fans flooded Erica Campbell’s comments with accusations of being “tone-deaf” and “insensitive.” Many argued that she should have waited before publicly celebrating her own marriage while her sister navigates a painful breakup. Others defended Erica, saying she has the right to honor her relationship regardless of family circumstances.

The sisters rose to fame as the gospel duo Mary Mary, building a brand rooted in faith, family, and transparency. Over the years, Tina Campbell openly discussed marital struggles, including a past infidelity scandal that the couple worked through publicly before ultimately separating.

The situation has placed both sisters in the spotlight for very different reasons—one celebrating love, the other confronting its end. Neither Erica nor Tina has directly addressed the backlash in detail, but the conversation continues to grow online.

As reactions pour in, the moment highlights how quickly public sentiment can shift, especially when personal milestones collide with family hardship in the public eye.