Ex-NFL WR Alshon Jeffery arrested for insurance fraud

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been arrested on charges of insurance fraud. The 36-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week and faces a felony charge that could result in up to five years in prison if convicted. The allegations include concealing or failing to disclose an insurance benefit or payment, though further details about the case have not yet been made public.

Jeffery, known for his pivotal role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory, had a nine-year NFL career that included stints with the Chicago Bears and the Eagles. His career highlights include a Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and a memorable touchdown in the Eagles’ championship win over the New England Patriots.

This arrest marks a troubling chapter for Jeffery, who retired from professional football in 2021. The case is still in its early stages, with no court date announced yet. If convicted, Jeffery could face significant legal and financial consequences, including a fine double the amount of the alleged fraud.