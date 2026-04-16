Khloé Kardashian Kalls Out Lamar Odom Over Klaims He Married Her For Fame: 'I Feel So Dumb'

Khloé spent hours filming Lamar's documentary as a favor, but now he's discrediting her role

Lamar claimed Khloé didn't help him, which she disputes, feeling she's being portrayed as a liar

Khloé doesn't want to keep talking about this traumatic experience, but feels compelled to defend herself

Khloé Kardashian is not happy with Lamar Odom, especially after spending hours filming his documentary “as a favor.”

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

In his Netflix doc, The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, the former Los Angeles Lakers star revisited his 2015 near-fatal overdose, where he was found unresponsive at a brothel outside Las Vegas.

Odom’s wife at the time, Khloé Kardashian, is in the series to talk about her marriage to the former NBA player, opening up about how she took care of him after his overdose. Having already split, the reality star even postponed their divorce proceedings to be by his side during his recovery.

Following the documentary’s release, however, Odom has disputed several of Khloé claims, most recently pushing back at her recollection of his father, Joe Odom, saying not put his son on life support. Lamar insisted that he couldn’t see his dad “ever, ever doing” that, also attributing his recovery to God rather than saying Kardashian helped save his life.

After Lamar Odom refuted comments made by The Kardashians star in Untold, Khloe called out her ex-husband over the Netflix documentary.

Now, on a new episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the Good American founder admitted her frustrations after she “spent hours doing this documentary as a favor.”

“I think what’s pissing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I’m like, I’m never going to do another Lamar thing again, ’cause I’m all good,” she began. “But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he’s] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I’m a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn’t the one that helped him.”

“You’re sitting on camera saying you married me for fame,” Khloé continued on the April 15 episode of her podcast. “I saw some TikTok that was like, ‘Wait, am I such a fool? Because I thought they really loved each other, didn’t they?’ And the person was like, ‘Did anyone else feel that way?’”

Khloé responded by raising her hand, confirming she also felt that way about their marriage.

“You, your friends, you guys are all saying how you were with me just for fame,” she continued. “That’s like some f**ked up s**t. I feel so dumb, I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor. I’m not paid one penny.”

Kardashian also emphasized that she’s not a producer on the documentary, so she didn’t have involvement in the post-production side.

“What is so annoying to me, number one, do people think I just like talking about this all day long? No, it’s traumatic,” she said. “I have to relive things. I have to talk about things that weren’t fun in my life, right? So, I’m like, no, I don’t just feel like doing this.”

As for Lamar’s recent comments, Khloé said, “I don’t even need you to sing my praises. But you’re not now going to s**t on me or now play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the ‘public.’”

Khloé Kardashian Kalls Out Lamar Odom Over Klaims He Married Her For Fame: 'I Feel So Dumb' was originally published on bossip.com