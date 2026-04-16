Dr. Pimple Popper Star Sandra Lee Reveals Stroke Scare

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Dermatologist and television personality Sandra Lee has opened up about a serious health scare that occurred while she filmed her hit series Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out. Lee revealed that she suffered a stroke during production and described the experience as life-changing.

Lee shared that the medical emergency happened while she worked and treated patients on set. At first, she dismissed her symptoms and believed something less serious had caused them. She later noticed alarming changes, including weakness on one side of her body and difficulty speaking, which pushed her to seek medical care. Doctors confirmed that she had experienced a stroke.

Lee explained the severity of the incident in stark terms. She said part of her brain died due to the stroke, which disrupted normal blood flow and caused lasting effects.

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The reality star paused filming as she focused on recovery. She committed to physical and occupational therapy to rebuild strength and regain control, especially in her hands. Her work as a dermatologist requires precise motor skills, so she approached rehabilitation with urgency and determination.

Lee has since returned to work and resumed filming, although she continues to monitor her health closely. She has acknowledged lingering challenges, including mild speech issues and reduced grip strength, but she remains optimistic about her progress.

The experience has reshaped her perspective on health and self-care. Lee now encourages others to recognize early warning signs and take symptoms seriously. She hopes that sharing her story will raise awareness and push people to seek medical help quickly if they notice unusual changes.

As the new season of her show approaches, Lee moves forward with a renewed focus on both her career and her well-being.