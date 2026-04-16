Joseline Hernandez Announces Pregnancy With Husband

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Reality television star Joseline Hernandez has revealed that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Balistic Beats, marking a new chapter for the couple. Hernandez shared the news on social media, where she posted photos highlighting her baby bump and expressed gratitude for the moment.

Hernandez, widely known for her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, confirmed that this pregnancy will bring her second child and her first with Balistic Beats. The couple has built a public relationship over the past several years, collaborating on television projects and frequently sharing glimpses of their life together.

Sources report that Hernandez appears to be in the early stages of pregnancy. She has openly discussed experiencing common symptoms, including morning sickness, while maintaining a positive outlook on her health and the baby’s development.

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The announcement quickly drew attention across social media, where fans and fellow celebrities flooded her posts with messages of support. Public figures, including entertainers and longtime followers of her career, congratulated the couple as they prepare to expand their family.

Hernandez already shares a daughter, Bonnie Bella, with music producer Stevie J. The new baby will mark a significant milestone for Hernandez and Balistic Beats, who have strengthened both their personal and professional partnership since they began dating in 2019.

As Hernandez continues to balance her entertainment career with her growing family, she has emphasized gratitude and excitement about the future. Her announcement signals a fresh start for the couple, who now look ahead to welcoming their first child together.