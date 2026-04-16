Stateside Live! Is Getting a $20 Million Glow-Up
Stateside Live! Is Getting a $20 Million Glow-Up, Just in Time for Philly’s Biggest Summer
The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is gearing up for a transformative summer with a $20 million upgrade to Stateside Live! (formerly Xfinity Live!). The revamped venue, set to reopen on May 29, aims to become a year-round destination, not just a pre-game or game-day hotspot.
Key features of the upgrade include:
- A New Outdoor Concert Stage: Designed to host national acts, watch parties, and local events, the plaza can accommodate up to 5,000 people. Opening weekend will feature a free concert by Taking Back Sunday and a performance by DJ duo Two Friends.
- AVA Rooftop Bar: A two-level rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the stadiums, elevated lounge vibes, bottle service, and a menu featuring lobster rolls and short-rib sliders.
- Expanded Entertainment Options: The country-themed PBR Philly doubles in size, while new additions like the Blue Moon Beer Garden and Stateside Crush cocktail bar enhance the outdoor experience.
- Classic Food Favorites: Indoor dining will continue to feature staples like Chickie’s & Pete’s, Lorenzo’s Pizza, and Geno’s Steaks.
The upgrade comes as the Sports Complex prepares for a busy summer, hosting the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game. Comcast Spectacor and the Cordish Companies hope the enhancements will make Stateside Live! a go-to destination, even when no major events are happening.
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