Stateside Live! Is Getting a $20 Million Glow-Up, Just in Time for Philly’s Biggest Summer

Source: Hunter Martin / Getty

The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is gearing up for a transformative summer with a $20 million upgrade to Stateside Live! (formerly Xfinity Live!). The revamped venue, set to reopen on May 29, aims to become a year-round destination, not just a pre-game or game-day hotspot.

Key features of the upgrade include:

A New Outdoor Concert Stage : Designed to host national acts, watch parties, and local events, the plaza can accommodate up to 5,000 people. Opening weekend will feature a free concert by Taking Back Sunday and a performance by DJ duo Two Friends.

: Designed to host national acts, watch parties, and local events, the plaza can accommodate up to 5,000 people. Opening weekend will feature a free concert by Taking Back Sunday and a performance by DJ duo Two Friends. AVA Rooftop Bar : A two-level rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the stadiums, elevated lounge vibes, bottle service, and a menu featuring lobster rolls and short-rib sliders.

: A two-level rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the stadiums, elevated lounge vibes, bottle service, and a menu featuring lobster rolls and short-rib sliders. Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Expanded Entertainment Options : The country-themed PBR Philly doubles in size, while new additions like the Blue Moon Beer Garden and Stateside Crush cocktail bar enhance the outdoor experience.

: The country-themed PBR Philly doubles in size, while new additions like the Blue Moon Beer Garden and Stateside Crush cocktail bar enhance the outdoor experience. Classic Food Favorites: Indoor dining will continue to feature staples like Chickie’s & Pete’s, Lorenzo’s Pizza, and Geno’s Steaks.

The upgrade comes as the Sports Complex prepares for a busy summer, hosting the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game. Comcast Spectacor and the Cordish Companies hope the enhancements will make Stateside Live! a go-to destination, even when no major events are happening.