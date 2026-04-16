Philadelphia police bust 2 car theft rings targeting Hondas

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Philadelphia police have dismantled two major car theft rings targeting Honda vehicles, resulting in the arrest of 14 individuals. These investigations, led by the Major Crimes Unit, uncovered extensive operations involving stolen vehicles and parts.

The first ring, active since August 2025, focused on stealing Honda CR-Vs, swapping VIN numbers with those from other states, and selling the vehicles on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. This family-run operation, based in Northwest Philadelphia, is linked to at least 50 stolen cars, valued at $1.6 million. Eight of the ten suspects have been arrested, with investigations suggesting up to 150 additional thefts.

The second ring, identified as a Dominican car theft operation, specialized in dismantling newer Honda models (2018-2026) for parts. Police recovered dashboards, airbags, engines, and other components during raids at six locations. This group is tied to $4.6 million in stolen parts, with six of the eleven suspects in custody.

Authorities warn Honda owners to remain vigilant and advise buyers to verify vehicle authenticity, especially when deals seem too good to be true. Investigations into both rings are ongoing.