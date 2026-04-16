Wildwood, New Jersey, officials take step toward closing boardwalk for overnight hours

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Officials in Wildwood, New Jersey, are taking steps to close the iconic Wildwood Boardwalk between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. year-round. The proposed ordinance, introduced during an April 8 meeting by Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., Deputy Mayor Steve Mikulski, and Commissioner Krista McConnell, aims to limit late-night gatherings and enhance safety.

The new rule, enforced by the Wildwood Police Department, would not apply to emergency personnel or authorized city workers. Signs along the boardwalk will communicate the restricted hours. Deputy Mayor Mikulski emphasized that the measure is designed to prevent loitering and disruptive behavior, not to hinder business activity.

This initiative follows other safety measures implemented in Wildwood, including a 10 p.m. curfew for minors without an adult and a ban on backpacks after 8 p.m. The changes were prompted by past incidents, such as unruly Memorial Day crowds that led to a state of emergency.

A second reading, public hearing, and potential adoption of the ordinance are scheduled for April 22.