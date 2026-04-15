WAWA Celebrates 62nd Anniversary with FREE Coffee

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Wawa is celebrating its 62nd anniversary by offering free hot coffee to customers across its Philadelphia region stores on Thursday, April 16. To take advantage of this offer, customers must be Wawa Rewards Members and use the Wawa app.

To claim the free coffee, members can redeem the reward by scanning it in-store or applying it to a mobile order through the app. The promotion applies to any size hot coffee and is valid for one day only.

Wawa’s history dates back to 1902, starting as a dairy business before transitioning to retail with the opening of its first food market in 1964. Today, the company continues to celebrate its roots while offering special perks to loyal customers.