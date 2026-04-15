Grays Ferry Shopping Center reopens following deadly parking garage collapse

Source: Pranithan Chorruangsak / Getty

The Grays Ferry Shopping Center in Philadelphia has reopened after last week’s tragic parking garage collapse that claimed the lives of three workers. Customers were welcomed back on Tuesday morning, with businesses resuming operations after nearly a week-long closure.

The Fresh Grocer reopened at 9:30 a.m., restocking with fresh food for the community. Other businesses along the strip also reopened, while some, like the Nail Parlor, are preparing to resume operations on Wednesday. Shoppers expressed relief at the return to normalcy but remain shaken by the incident.

The collapse, which occurred during construction, resulted in the deaths of two ironworkers whose bodies were recovered on Monday, along with a third worker who was pulled from the rubble earlier. Investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the collapse. HSC Builders and Construction, the general contractor, expressed devastation and pledged to support the victims’ families while gathering information about the failure.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has signed an executive order for an independent investigation into the incident, as the community continues to recover from the tragedy.