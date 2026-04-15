Philadelphia Named as Host City for UFC 330

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The UFC is making a highly anticipated return to Philadelphia with UFC 330, set to take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. This marks the first time in 15 years that a championship bout will be held in the city, with the last numbered UFC event being UFC 133 in 2011.

UFC President Dana White, alongside Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, announced the event, highlighting Philadelphia’s rich history as a fight town. The event is part of a monumental year for Pennsylvania, which is hosting several major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup and the NFL Draft, as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Governor Shapiro emphasized the economic and cultural benefits of hosting such high-profile events, stating, “This is a huge year for Pennsylvania… bringing incredible opportunities for our businesses, communities, and fans.”

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Fans eager to attend can register their interest for tickets on the UFC website, with further details on the fight card and ticket sales expected in the coming weeks.