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Philly Pride Festival moves to the Ben Franklin Parkway for 2026

Philly Pride Festival moves to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for 2026

Published on April 15, 2026
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Pride Parade In Philadelphia
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia’s Pride Festival is set to make a bold move in 2026, relocating to the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway for a larger and more visible celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Scheduled for Sunday, June 7, the event will feature three stages of live entertainment, food trucks, beer gardens, and a new Maker’s Tent showcasing products and artwork from LGBTQ+-owned businesses and artists.

RELATED: Philadelphia opens an LGBTQ+ tourism center in the Gayborhood

Organized by Philly Pride 365, the festival aims to honor the city’s LGBTQ+ history while embracing its future. The Gayborhood, a traditional hub for Pride events, will still host programming and partnerships throughout Pride Week.

Tickets for the festival are priced at $10, with community partnerships offering free access to some attendees. Applications for sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and performers are currently open, ensuring a diverse and inclusive lineup.

This year’s festival also coincides with America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, making it a landmark event for both the LGBTQ+ community and the city of Philadelphia.

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