NSA Urges Americans to Reboot Routers Due To Rising Cyber Threats

Source: Maja Hitij / Getty

U.S. cybersecurity officials have issued a new warning that places a common household device at the center of national security concerns. According to a recent report from Newsweek, federal agencies are urging Americans to reboot their internet routers and strengthen home network security after discovering widespread cyber intrusions tied to foreign hackers.

The warning comes after investigators uncovered a large-scale operation linked to Russia’s military intelligence unit, known as the GRU. Officials say hackers exploited vulnerabilities in thousands of home and small-office routers, gaining access to sensitive data and rerouting internet traffic through malicious servers.

Authorities stress that many Americans overlook router security, even though the device connects every phone, laptop, and smart appliance in a household. Cybersecurity experts warn that attackers can intercept emails, steal passwords, and monitor online activity once they gain access to an unsecured network.

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In response, the National Security Agency and the FBI have called on users to take immediate action. Officials recommend rebooting routers regularly, updating firmware, and disabling remote management settings. They also advise users to replace outdated equipment that no longer receives security updates.

Law enforcement agencies recently took direct action to disrupt the threat by removing malicious configurations from compromised routers across the United States. Officials emphasized that this intervention did not collect personal data but instead restored safe network settings.

The situation highlights a broader issue: many Americans fail to update default passwords or install software patches, leaving networks exposed. Researchers estimate that a large majority of users have never changed basic security settings on their routers.

Federal officials now frame home cybersecurity as a shared responsibility. They urge Americans to treat routers as critical infrastructure and take simple steps to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.