Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2026 Honors Wu Tang Clang & More

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The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2026, celebrating a diverse group of artists while leaving several major names off the final list.

This year’s class includes hip-hop pioneers Wu-Tang Clan, who secured induction during their first year of eligibility on the ballot. Organizers also selected artists such as Oasis, Joy Division/New Order, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Sade, Billy Idol, and Luther Vandross for induction.

The announcement drew attention across the music industry, especially from hip-hop fans who viewed Wu-Tang Clan’s selection as a long-overdue recognition of the group’s cultural impact. The Staten Island collective helped shape modern rap with their 1993 debut and continued influence on generations of artists.

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However, the Hall’s decision sparked criticism after it left out several high-profile nominees. Pop icon Mariah Carey, who has received multiple nominations in recent years, did not make the final cut. Lauryn Hill also failed to secure induction during her first appearance on the ballot, despite widespread acclaim for her groundbreaking solo work.

Both artists entered a competitive field of 17 nominees that spanned genres from rock and metal to R&B and hip-hop. Voters, including industry professionals and historians, selected inductees based on influence, innovation, and longevity.

The Hall will host the official induction ceremony on November 14 in Los Angeles, where this year’s honorees will take the stage.

As debates continue, the Class of 2026 highlights the Hall’s evolving definition of rock and its expanding embrace of hip-hop, even as some iconic voices still wait for their moment.