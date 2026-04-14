Domani Harris Recalls Saving Yung Dro During Overdose Scare

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Rapper Domani Harris has shared a tense moment from a past studio session, revealing how he stepped in to save fellow artist Yung Dro during a medical emergency.

During a recent interview, Domani described the frightening incident in detail. He said the situation unfolded quickly while several people worked inside the studio. According to Domani, Yung Dro suddenly lost responsiveness after taking substances, which triggered immediate concern among everyone present.

Domani said panic spread across the room, but he chose to act instead of freezing. He checked on Dro and realized the severity of the situation within seconds. Drawing from instinct and urgency, Domani said he focused on keeping Dro alert and breathing while others scrambled to figure out what to do next.

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He recalled shouting at Dro and trying to keep him conscious as the situation intensified. Domani emphasized that every second mattered. He said he refused to wait for someone else to take control, and he pushed himself to stay calm under pressure. His quick thinking helped stabilize Dro long enough for further help to arrive.

Domani reflected on the moment as a turning point, both personally and professionally. He explained that the experience forced him to confront the realities of substance use within the music industry. He also expressed gratitude that Dro survived the scare.

Yung Dro has not publicly disputed Domani’s account, and the story has sparked conversations online about safety in studio environments. Fans have praised Domani for his actions, pointing to the importance of awareness and responsibility in high-pressure settings.

Domani continues to build his career while using his platform to speak on real-life experiences. He said the moment reminded him that music spaces carry real risks, and he urged others to stay alert and look out for one another.