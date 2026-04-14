J Cole Ends Basketball Career In China Early

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Grammy-winning artist J. Cole has ended his brief run in professional basketball in China after just one game, surprising fans who expected a longer stay with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

Cole stepped onto the court for his debut in the Chinese Basketball Association on April 11, drawing a packed crowd eager to see the rapper chase his longtime basketball dream. He played eight minutes off the bench in a matchup against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, but he failed to score, missing all of his shot attempts. He finished with one rebound and one assist as his team fell 95–81.

Despite the modest stat line, the appearance generated major attention both inside the arena and across social media. Fans cheered loudly when Cole entered the game, highlighting his global appeal beyond music.

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Just days later, Cole announced that he would leave the team and return to the United States. He originally planned to play multiple games during his stint, but delays in securing a work visa forced him to cut the experience short.

Cole addressed the situation directly, explaining that the visa process took longer than expected and conflicted with his upcoming music commitments. He still described the opportunity as meaningful and expressed gratitude to the team and fans for their support.

The 41-year-old artist has pursued professional basketball alongside his music career for several years, including previous appearances in leagues in Africa and Canada.

While his latest attempt ended quickly, Cole’s brief time in China reinforced his commitment to chasing personal goals outside of music. He left open the possibility of returning to international play in the future, depending on his schedule and preparation.