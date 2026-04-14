Teens Discover 14,000 Of Fentanyl In Delaware Woods

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Two sisters made a shocking discovery during a walk in Claymont, Delaware that quickly turned into a major drug investigation. Authorities say the girls uncovered more than 14,000 bags of fentanyl hidden inside grocery bags in a wooded area, raising concerns about drug distribution in the region.

The incident happened Sunday evening near the Radnor Green neighborhood. An 18-year-old and her 12-year-old sister walked along a wooded path off Miles Road when they noticed two suspicious bags. Curiosity led them to look inside, where they found thousands of small packaged substances they believed to be drugs.

Instead of disturbing the scene, the sisters returned home and alerted a family member, who then contacted the New Castle County Division of Police. Officers arrived and recovered the bags, which contained two large “brick”-style packages filled with fentanyl. Testing later confirmed a total of 14,088 individual bags.

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Police estimate the street value of the drugs at around $140,000. Investigators believe the location may have served as a pickup point for drug distribution. Officials continue to search for suspects connected to the stash.

Law enforcement officials praised the sisters for their quick thinking. Authorities emphasized the extreme danger of fentanyl, noting that even a tiny amount can prove deadly. One officer warned that a “pinhead” amount can kill, highlighting the serious risk the discovery posed to the community.

The case remains under active investigation as police urge anyone with information to come forward. Meanwhile, the sisters say they feel proud knowing their actions may have prevented harm and potentially saved lives.