Speed cameras are now live on U.S. Route 13 in Northeast Philadelphia

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Philadelphia has activated new automated speed enforcement cameras along a stretch of U.S. Route 13 in Northeast Philadelphia. Starting April 13, vehicles exceeding the 25 mph speed limit by 11 mph or more will be flagged. For the first 60 days, violators will receive warnings, with enforcement and fines beginning June 12.

The cameras are part of the city’s broader effort to improve road safety, following the success of similar installations on Roosevelt Boulevard, which saw a 95% reduction in speeding violations and a 21% drop in fatal and serious crashes. The new cameras are located at six sites along Frankford Avenue and Robbins Street, with plans to expand coverage to the entire 11.5-mile corridor by July.

Fines range from $100 to $150 depending on the speed over the limit, and tickets are mailed to vehicle owners without adding points to their licenses. This initiative aims to reduce accidents and save lives on one of Philadelphia’s high-risk roadways.