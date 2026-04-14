Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

Philly Council advances bills restricting ICE in the city as Mayor Parker signals she won’t stand in the way

Philadelphia City Council has advanced a groundbreaking legislative package aimed at restricting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations within the city. Known as the “ICE Out” package, the legislation includes measures to prohibit ICE from using city property for staging or processing, ban data-sharing agreements, and codify Philadelphia’s sanctuary city status into law.

The package, supported by 15 of 17 council members, also includes a ban on ICE agents wearing masks and creates a new protected class to prevent discrimination based on immigration status. During a six-hour hearing, immigrant advocates and legal experts voiced strong support, while no opposition was presented.

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration has signaled it will not block the legislation, despite raising some technical concerns. If passed, Philadelphia would implement some of the nation’s strictest local restrictions on federal immigration enforcement. The final vote is expected on April 23.