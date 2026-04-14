Philly Will Be Hotter Than Miami This Week?

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Philadelphia is experiencing record-breaking warmth this week, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s and possibly 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s high could challenge the 1941 record of 88 degrees, while Thursday’s forecasted 90 degrees may tie the 2002 record. The warm spell is attributed to below-normal rainfall and the season’s early stage, with trees not yet fully leafed out to provide shade.

The dry conditions have contributed to a moderate drought in the region, but the winter’s durable snow cover has helped retain some soil moisture, benefiting local gardens. No significant rain is expected in the coming days, extending the summer-like temperatures into the weekend.