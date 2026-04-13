Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments
The King of Pop Was Hilarious: Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments
Michael Jackson was one of the greatest entertainers who ever lived. Between his legendary moonwalk, record-breaking albums, and sold-out stadium tours, he was also undeniably hilarious. Not in a rehearsed kind of way, but in the way only someone unbothered by their own legendary status can. Michael was quick-witted with his humor. He made faces mid-interview and often played with the media for his own amusement. He even had funny reactions when it came to fans. His humor is almost childlike; it’s spontaneous, genuine, and effortlessly funny. Whether he was messing around with his close friend Chris Tucker or cracking up on camera and joking in interviews, Michael had a sense of humor that his fans saw and loved.
These are the moments that remind us he wasn’t just a legend, he was a person, and a funny one at that. Check out some of Michael Jackson’s funniest moments.
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Michael Entertained By Fans Looks
Michael Jackson Entertained By Friends
Michael Joking Around with Chris Tucker
Michael Jackson Messes With the Paparazzi
Michael Jackson Joking in Court
Chris Tucker Talks About How Funny Michael Was
That One Time Michael Couldn’t Stop Laughing
Chris Tucker Shares a Hilarious Michael Called Him on the Phone
Michael Jackson Cuts Up During an Interview
Michael Jackson Laughing at a Fan
Michael Couldn’t Stop Laughing at Himself
Michael Jackson Declairing his Love for the Salvation Army
Michael Talking Slick Because Things Weren’t To His Standard
That Time When Michael Treated Eddie Murphy Like His Assistant
That Time Michael Jackson Snatched the Mic
Michael Was Not Here for It
That Famous Interview When Michael Didn’t Want to Answer Oprah’s Interveiw Questions
Michael Jokes Around While Working
Several Times Michael Just Couldn’t Be Serious
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The King of Pop Was Hilarious: Check Out Michael Jackson’s Funniest Moments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com