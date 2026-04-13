Two men steal 96 bananas from a Wawa, police say

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Two men steal 96 bananas from a Wawa

In a bizarre theft, two men stole 96 bananas from a Wawa convenience store in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. The suspects fled the scene in a black Hyundai Santa Cruz, but Hatboro police quickly identified them after releasing surveillance footage.

The so-called “banana bandits” admitted to the theft, calling it a “drunken mistake,” according to Detective Sergeant Conner Dilks. The men avoided charges by reimbursing Wawa for the full cost of the bananas. Authorities remain unsure of what happened to the stolen fruit.

Police humorously noted, “Our investigators didn’t monkey around and located the bandits in short order,” adding they don’t expect further “monkey business” from the individuals.