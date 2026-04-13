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Workers’ remains recovered after parking garage demolished in Grays Ferry

The remains of two workers who were missing after last week’s parking garage collapse in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood have been recovered. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the recovery on Monday morning, following the demolition of the unstable structure over the weekend.

The collapse, which occurred on April 8 at a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) construction site, claimed the lives of three workers, all members of Ironworkers Local 401. The victims have been identified as Mark Scott Jr. and Matthew Kane. Family members were present at the site during the recovery.

Mayor Parker has signed an executive order directing a comprehensive investigation into the collapse. The probe will examine regulatory compliance, permitting, and construction monitoring, with findings to be reviewed by a Special Independent Committee.

The demolition, completed Sunday evening, was necessary to safely recover the victims. Nearby businesses and residents have faced significant disruptions, including closures and air quality concerns. Officials have pledged transparency and accountability as investigations, led by OSHA and city agencies, continue.