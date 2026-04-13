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The Netherlands’ King and Queen Visit Philly!

Published on April 13, 2026
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Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - April 13, 2026
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The Netherlands’ King and Queen Visit Philly!

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his wife, Lori, welcomed King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to Philadelphia on Monday morning. The royal couple joined the Shapiros at Independence Hall, a historic site symbolizing the deep ties between Pennsylvania and the Netherlands.

Governor Shapiro highlighted the shared history, noting that Dutch traders were among the first Europeans to visit the Delaware Valley in the 1600s. He also pointed out that the Schuylkill River’s name translates to “The Hidden River” in Dutch, emphasizing centuries of cultural and economic connections.

King Willem-Alexander expressed his excitement about visiting the U.S. during its 250th anniversary year, acknowledging the Netherlands’ early recognition of American independence. The event also focused on the $3.7 billion trade relationship between Pennsylvania and the Netherlands in 2025, a 17% increase from the previous year.

Following the Independence Hall event, the group planned to visit the Cira Centre in West Philadelphia to discuss further economic collaborations.

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