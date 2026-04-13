Airlines Raise Bag Fees as Fuel Costs Surge During Iran Conflict

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Major U.S. carriers, including American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, have increased checked baggage fees as rising fuel prices continue to strain the aviation industry amid the ongoing Iran war. The move places both airlines alongside competitors that have already taken similar action in recent weeks.

Airlines across the country have faced a sharp spike in jet fuel costs since the conflict began earlier this year. Industry data shows fuel prices have more than doubled in some cases, driven by disruptions to global oil supply routes and instability in key shipping corridors.

American Airlines raised fees by $10 for both first and second checked bags on domestic and short-haul international flights. Alaska Airlines followed with a $5 increase for the first bag and a $10 increase for the second. Both carriers also raised the cost of a third checked bag to $200, marking a significant jump for frequent travelers.

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Executives across the industry have pointed to fuel as one of their largest expenses, second only to labor. As oil prices surged due to the Iran conflict, airlines began adjusting pricing strategies to protect profit margins. Analysts estimate that jet fuel can account for up to a quarter of an airline’s operating costs, making sudden price spikes especially difficult to absorb.

Other major carriers, including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, have already raised baggage fees or signaled similar changes. Industry leaders expect additional increases if fuel prices remain elevated.

Travelers may continue to feel the impact beyond baggage fees. Airlines have also begun raising ticket prices and adding surcharges as they navigate higher operating costs and rerouted flight paths around conflict zones.

The latest fee hikes highlight how global geopolitical tensions directly affect everyday travel costs, leaving passengers to absorb the financial impact of a volatile energy market.