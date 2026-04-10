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\WNBA expansion in Philadelphia, Cleveland and Detroit officially approved

The WNBA is officially expanding to Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Detroit, as the league and NBA Board of Governors formally approved the addition of these three cities. This expansion will bring the league’s total to 18 teams.

Cleveland will debut its team in the 2028 season, followed by Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030. The announcement follows the league’s earlier expansion to Portland and Toronto, which will begin play in the 2026 season.

All three cities already host NBA teams—the Cavaliers, Pistons, and 76ers—making them natural fits for WNBA franchises. More details about the new teams, including names and rosters, will be revealed in the coming years.