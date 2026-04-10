2 missing workers presumed dead after deadly collapse at Philly parking garage

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The search for two missing workers has been paused following the deadly collapse of a parking garage in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood. Officials have now presumed the workers dead, and efforts are shifting from rescue to recovery. The collapse, which occurred on Wednesday, April 8, claimed at least one life and injured two others.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced plans to demolish the unstable structure on Friday to safely recover the victims. Flags across the city will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the workers. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also expressed condolences and pledged state support for the ongoing efforts.

The collapse happened during the installation of a concrete segment, causing all seven levels of the stairwell to fail. The parking garage, part of an expansion project for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, had passed all required inspections and permits. The construction company, HSC Builders & Construction Managers, stated they are investigating the cause of the failure.

Local residents held a vigil to honor the victims, while nearby businesses and streets remain closed. This tragic incident has left the community mourning and seeking answers.