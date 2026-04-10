The rise of DIY branding: Why businesses are skipping designers

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These days, many businesses are going the DIY branding route. There are many reasons why this may be a good bet, from cost savings to creative control.

Of course, doing your branding involves a lot more than picking a color scheme and designing a logo. It’s a time-consuming process that requires you to identify the best things about your brand and use them to craft a compelling message.

Why Is Branding So Important?

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The best way to define a brand is as a feeling that your business evokes in your current and potential customers. Key parts of a brand include:

Story : The reason why your business exists

: The reason why your business exists Voice : The tone you use to connect with customers

: The tone you use to connect with customers Identity : The visual things that make your company unique

: The visual things that make your company unique Consistency: A cohesive presence across platforms

Getting these things right is essential for differentiating your company from the competition. A distinct brand image allows people to recognize you instantly while making your company appear more credible and reliable.

Is DIY Branding Worth It?

For small businesses that are just starting out, DIY branding can be a great option. Beyond the obvious cost savings, key benefits of DIY branding include:

Maintaining full ownership of your brand vision

Adjusting design elements at your own pace

Gaining insights into your target market

That said, getting a consistent brand look is no easy task. At the very least, you’ll need some general knowledge of marketing, design, and strategy. Doing things right also includes creating a style guide, which can take time.

How Do I Make My Own Branding?

Do you have a clear idea of what your brand should look like? If so, here are some DIY branding strategies that will help you create a cohesive identity:

1. Define Your Brand’s Mission

First, come up with a mission statement, or the exact reason why your business exists. In one or two sentences, list your brand’s principles and values. This will serve as the foundation of every other aspect of your branding.

2. Craft a Brand Personality

Business identity creation is all about connecting with your audience. Your brand’s voice should match your mission and satisfy the customers’ expectations. Start by coming up with three core traits you want your brand to embody.

3. Design a Visual Identity

Branding without designers is possible, but you need to prove you can do it right. If you want to test your ability, try creating a memorable logo that reflects your brand. This logo maker from Adobe Express will help you get started.

4. Build a Brand Style Guide

Even cost-effective branding solutions need a style guide. This is a document with clear guidelines on how to use your logo, fonts, and other visual aspects of your brand. A style guide is crucial for maintaining brand recognition.

DIY Branding Explained

The bottom line: DIY branding can work, but it’s not guaranteed to deliver the desired results. Following the above guide should help you come up with a powerful brand narrative while developing new design skills.

Looking for other ways to make your business stand out in a crowded market? Keep checking out our marketing articles for more exclusive tips!