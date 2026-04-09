ICE agents expected to leave Philadelphia International Airport by Thursday

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

ICE Agents Set to Leave Philadelphia International Airport This Thursday

The travel experience at Philadelphia International Airport is about to shift back to normal. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deployed to PHL during the Department of Homeland Security shutdown are packing their bags. Tracy Borda, the airport’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, announced during a city council budget meeting on Wednesday that the agents would be gone by Thursday.

RELATED: ICE Deployed to Airports as TSA Budget Battle Continues

“The good news is we’re at a point where we’re told that as of tomorrow, we won’t have any more ICE officers at the airport. They should be gone,” said Borda. “They’re not needed in Philadelphia, and my understanding is at this point, they’ll be gone tomorrow.”⁠

Last month, a sudden DHS shutdown created massive staffing shortages across federal agencies. To keep security lines moving, the government brought in ICE agents to help manage the crowds and assist with airport operations.

Now, with the shutdown resolved, regular TSA personnel are returning to their standard posts. Security checkpoints are fully reopening, and wait times are dropping back to normal levels.

If you plan to fly out of Philly soon, you can expect a much more familiar and relaxed routine. We celebrate diversity and the return to standard operations, making it easier for you to navigate your next trip with peace of mind. Join our community in staying informed, looking out for one another, and traveling safely this season.