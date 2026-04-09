Suge Knight Memoir Your Pain Is My Joy Hits Stores in August

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Marion “Suge” Knight will release his long-awaited memoir, Your Pain Is My Joy, on August 4. The book offers his own account of life in the music industry and the violent world around it.

Knight wrote the 352-page memoir from prison, where he serves a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter. He co-founded Death Row Records and helped build it into one of the biggest labels in hip-hop history.

The memoir promises raw, unfiltered stories from Knight’s rise and fall. He recounts his toughest battles, his biggest wins, and his most controversial moments. Knight does not hold back on feuds he had with fellow industry figures.

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Knight describes his bitter rivalry with Sean “Diddy” Combs and the East Coast-West Coast beef that tore hip-hop apart in the 1990s. He also discusses the night Tupac Shakur died after a shooting in Las Vegas when Knight rode in the same car.

The book revisits stories that fans have heard for decades. Knight claims he lived through wild brawls and once faced off with other rappers in real life. The memoir includes moments with artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Vanilla Ice, mixing raw recollection with industry drama.

Publishers call the book candid and bold. They say Knight pulls no punches and makes readers see things from his point of view.

Fans can pre-order the memoir now. Bookstores and online retailers already list the title. Some listeners will get the story as an audiobook too.

The memoir arrives amid renewed interest in 1990s hip-hop history and longtime debates about Knight’s role in the era’s most dramatic moments.