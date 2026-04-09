UPDATE: Parking garage collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 missing in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia

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A tragic parking garage collapse in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others missing. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at a construction site on the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue. A roof segment reportedly failed, triggering a progressive collapse across all seven levels of the structure.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson confirmed that three individuals were rescued from the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead, while two others were treated and released. Rescue crews are continuing their search for the two missing individuals, focusing on the lower levels of the unstable structure.

The parking garage, owned by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), was under construction to expand employee parking. CHOP stated that all required permits were properly issued, and inspections were up to date. However, the collapse has prompted an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and city officials to determine the cause.

Mayor Cherelle Parker emphasized the city’s commitment to finding the missing individuals and ensuring safety moving forward. Grays Ferry Avenue remains closed between 29th and 33rd streets as the rescue and investigation efforts continue.